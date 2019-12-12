Climate Change: Greta Thunberg's year of climate strikes and campaigns

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Watch: Here's why 2019 has been the year of Greta Thunberg

If you haven't heard of Greta Thunberg, then where have you been for the whole of 2019??

The teenage activist has had quite a year taking politicians and world leaders to task over big environmental issues.

Back in 2018 the 16-year-old girl from Sweden went on a solo strike against climate change.

Since then, she's inspired millions of people to join her in her climate strikes across the world.

It's fair to say Greta has had quite the year, so let's take a look at what she's been up to.

January 2019

Getty Images Greta spoke to a room full of important people and celebrities like Will.i.am

In January Greta travelled to Davos, Switzerland, to speak at the World Economic Forum.

Unlike many of others travelling to the financial conference by private jet or plane, Greta used the train.

It took her 32 hours, but doing this was far better for the environment using a fraction of the carbon.

Greta made a powerful speech to world leaders telling them that we need stop thinking about money and act now to save the planet now.

I want you to act like your house is on fire, because it is. Greta Thunberg , Climate change activist

She didn't stop there either, during her visit to Davos Greta joined a school strike for climate.

Getty Images Greta had a busy few days in Davos, in Switzerland, speaking at the conference and striking for climate change

February 2019

Getty Images In her speech to the EESC Greta said "We are school striking because we have done our homework."

Greta spoke at The European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) in Belgium - a big gathering of lots of people from around Europe.

People had been trolling Greta, saying mean things on social media, about her and the other young people around the world taking part in strikes.

Greta didn't let the trolls stop her. Greta was told that she, and the tens of thousands striking with her, should be in school learning.

To which she replied:

If you think we should be at school, take our place on the street. Or even better, join us so that we can speed up this process.

She encouraged people across the world to keep going, to help the planet no matter what the bullies say.

March 2019

Getty Images The world's first ever global climate strike took place on March 15 2019.

Greta had a jam-packed month in March.

She began the month in Berlin, in Germany, where made a speech to more than 25,000 people.

She spoke about how it strange it was to her that children are having to strike to make world leaders listen.

Getty Images Greta went on strike in Sweden on March 15 2019, millions of others joined in around the world

March was also saw the first ever global climate strike.

Over 1.4 million people from 128 countries, many of them children, went on strike for the climate.

April 2019

Getty Images Greta made sure EU politicians knew she wasn't happy about the lack of action being taken to tackle climate change.

Greta spoke to the EU parliament in April 2019.

The climate campaigner didn't hold back in letting them know she was angry with the lack of progress on slowing climate change.

Greta told them if they had the time for three emergency Brexit summits, or meetings, thenthey had time for at least one for climate change meeting.

We have not treated this crisis as a crisis; we see it as another problem that needs to be fixed. But it is so much more than that. It's an existential crisis, more important than anything else. Greta Thunberg , Teen climate change activist

May 2019

Getty Images Greta with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen (to her left) and Arnold Scharzenegger aka The Terminator

In May Greta spoke to 17,000 people at a conference in Austria called the R20 Austrian World Summit.

The meeting was to talk about how to speed up action on climate change agreed by leaders in the Paris agreement in 2015.

Greta said in a speech to the adults and scientists in the room that they weren't doing enough.

She said: "We young people are waking up and we promise, we won´t let you get away with it anymore."

July 2019

Getty Images Greta has inspired millions to strike help save the planet

On 21 July Greta was awarded the Normandy Freedom Prize.

The prize is voted for by 15 - 25 year-olds and is awarded to an inspirational person who fighting for freedom, peace and human rights,

When Greta accepted her award for all the work she has done to help the planet, she simply said:

"We can still fix this."

August 2019

Twitter/@GretaThunberg Greta was at sea for two weeks on her epic journey to the US

On 14 August Greta set off by boat to the US from the UK to take part in two big climate change conferences.

The journey across the Atlantic Ocean took two weeks on a high speed yacht, called the Malizia II.

During her time on the boat she kept everyone updated on her progress on social media

Twitter/@GretaThunberg Greta shared this post on social media during her trip

Again, Greta picked this mode of transport to keep her impact on the environment as small as possible and to highlight the damaging effects of air travel on the environment.

Electricity on the boat came from wind turbines and solar panels, meaning her journey had a zero carbon footprint.

She finally arrived in New York on 28 August.

September 2019

Getty Images Greta gave a really emotional speech, saying: "Young people are starting to understand your betrayal. The eyes of all future generations are upon you. And if you choose to fail us, I say: We will never forgive you."

As if August wasn't busy enough Greta had quite the month in September.

Greta was a key speaker at the United Nations summit in New York.

You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words. Greta Thunberg , Teen Climate Change Activist

She made a speech to leaders from all around the world at the United Nations Climate Action Summit.

In it, she let them know how angry and upset she was that they hadn't done enough to tackle climate change.

Getty Images People used the phrase "How dare you!" when on strike around the world.

The most famous line from Greta was: "How dare you! You are failing us."

Greta also met former US president Barack Obama to discuss the problem of climate change.

Twitter/@BarackObama America's former president met with the 16-year-old climate activist

October 2019

In October 2019 Greta turned down an environmental award and a £40,000 prize.

She turned down the Nordic Council's Environment Award saying she wanted world leaders to take action rather than give out prizes.

Instagram/@Gretathunberg

She thanked the council for the "huge honour" but said the climate movement does not need any more awards.

It is a huge honour. But the climate does not need anymore awards. Greta Thunberg , Teen Climate Change Activist

November 2019

Getty Images

Before Greta left the US she asked the people of America to face up to the reality of climate change.

She said: "My message to the Americans is the same as to everyone - to unite behind the science and to act on the science."

December 2019

GretaThunberg/Twitter Greta returns to Europe on her special boat

Greta travelled to Madrid by boat to attend the UN climate summit in Madrid, called COP25.

She travelled for 21 days; 20 by boat and one by train in an effort to minimise any damage to the environment by travel.

Greta used the opportunity to praise the other young people campaigning to highlight climate change.

Greta said she didn't want to be the centre of attention and that she isn't the only one wanting to help.

As long as the press writes about me, they are also writing about the climate crisis. Greta Thunberg , Teen Climate Change Activist

EPA

On 11 December Greta Thunberg was named Time magazine Person of the Year.

She was chosen by the world-famous magazine for her outspoken and tireless mission to try to save the planet.

Greta is the youngest person ever to be given the title.

"She became the biggest voice on the biggest issue facing the planet this year, coming from essentially nowhere to lead a worldwide movement Edward Felsenthal , Time editor in chief

We think it's been an incredible year for Greta - and it's not even over yet!