National Geographic Kids photo competition: Check out the winners
These amazing pictures have been taken in different places from across the world. They are the winning photos chosen for a competition in the National Geographic Kids magazine. Check them out.
Look at these guys. This picture of lemurs stretching was taken by eight-year-old Amelia Jane Balls. She was visiting Banham Zoo in Norfolk when the morning sun was starting to come out. These little guys then started to warm themselves in the rays and Amelia was fascinated by their poses – she thought this image made it look like they were doing yoga. Cute right?! It won in the animals category and was the overall winner too.
Nat Geo Kids
This amazing photo was taken on a visit to a historical site in Armenia by 11-year-old Isabella Hagen-Zanker. She was at a 14th century shelter on the old Silk Route from China to Europe and decided to focus her camera on a more recent use of the site and to show the impact people can have on nature. The picture won in the environment category.
Nat Geo Kids
This striking selfie was taken on a beach in Cadiz in Spain by 11-year-old Athina Whetstone from West Yorkshire. She set up a tripod and used the timer function on her waterproof camera to take the snap. She ran in the water and did a handstand hundreds of times before getting the perfect photo! It won in the people category.
Nat Geo Kids
Eight-year-old Emily O'Leary was runner-up in the environment category for her photo Butterfly in Lavender. After learning about habitat loss and bees, Emily’s family converted part of their garden in County Cork, Ireland, to grow wild flowers. Her image is of some of the first flower growth!
Nat Geo Kids
This beautiful shot was taken by 12-year-old Jake Gillanders during a midday safari on the Okavango Delta in Botswana in Africa. The elephants were about 30 metres from his vehicle. He liked the stark white background, and how the image represents a strong family unit. It was a runner-up in the animals category.
Nat Geo Kids
Check out this amazing picture. It was taken by 12 year old Yipeng Xu of his younger brother on Derwent Water in the Lake District. This was runner-up in the people category.