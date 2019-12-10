play
Should TV shows for kids be more adventurous?

Last updated at 17:45
mimi-and-the-mountain-dragon
Mimi and the Mountain Dragon

This Christmas many of you might be snuggled up in front of the TV watching your favourite festive films and shows.

But do you think there's enough adventure in the things you like to see on the small screen?

Well two of Britain's most famous children's authors, Julia Donaldson and Sir Michael Morpurgo, don't think there is.

They say young audiences are being overprotected.

Their books The Snail and the Whale and Mimi and the Mountain Dragon will be adapted for TV during the festive season.

Julia Donaldson, who is famous for writing The Gruffalo, says she thinks her books are a safe option for the small screen because they tend to feature animals and magical creatures rather than children.

She said "people have an idea that children can't tell the difference between stories and real life. I think that's why a lot of editors like a book about animals: animals can be shown taking risks."

snail-and-the-whale
The Snail and the Whale will be on BBC One on Christmas Day

Her words were backed up by Sir Michael Morpurgo, who wrote War Horse.

He said "I have this scar on my knee where I fell in the playground. They put on iodine and sent you home. No fuss. The more children are exposed to the world the better."

Do you agree? Are kids shows lacking adventure and should TV bosses take more risks? We'd love to know what you think. Let us know in the comments below.

