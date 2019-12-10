play
Bushfire smoke covers Sydney sky

Last updated at 11:02
Sydney Opera HouseGetty Images
The famous Sydney Opera House covered with smoke

The Australian city of Sydney is covered in a blanket of smoke in one of its worst days of air pollution.

The smoke has come from bushfires burning about an hour away.

That might sound a long way but ash from these fires has also fallen in Sydney and they've also triggered smoke alarms in the city.

Health officials are advising people to stay indoors and many who do go outside are wearing face masks.

Boat rides have been cancelled and children are staying indoors during school break times.

Bushfire in AustraliaGetty Images
It's summer in Australia, a time of the year when bushfires break out a lot

At its worse, air pollution in the city centre was 11 times worse than "hazardous" levels.

Officials say the number of people going to hospital with breathing problems has also gone up over the last few weeks.

People wearing face masks in SydneyEPA
Lots of people in Sydney are wearing face masks like these when they go outside

The local government said they have "recorded some of the highest air pollution ever seen."

Six people have died and more than 700 homes have been destroyed in bushfires that have burned in Australia since September.

The public are getting more and more angry at Australia's government, with many saying they are not doing enough to deal with climate change and the many bushfires that are burning.

