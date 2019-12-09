To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Pop star advice: How to cope with nerves

Loads of you will be in the middle of doing your Christmas plays, shows and nativities and we all know that can be pretty nerve wracking.

Well, even pop stars face nerves.

You might recognise Max. He's in pop group, Kidzbop. He gave us his tips to overcome any fears you might have before a performance. Check out the video.

Here are Max's top tips!

1. Breathe!

Getty

This one might sound obvious. Of course, you've got to breath!

But Max recommends taking a really deep breath in through your nose and then really slowly out through your mouth.

Do this a few times and it should help you feel really calm.

2. Dance

Getty Images

Now this one sounds like fun.

Max and the rest of the members of Kidzbop have a special dance they like to do to shake off their nerves and get themselves ready for their performance.

You can watch the video of the dance at the top of this page and copy them. Or you can do your very own crazy dance to get rid of those nerves and prepare to have fun.

3. Stay hydrated.

Getty Images

Max says make sure you drink plenty of water. This gives you lots of energy and helps you feel your best.

But above all, keep smiling and enjoy yourself! Good luck!