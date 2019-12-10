Bertha Von Suttner: Who is she?

Getty Images Bertha campaigned tirelessly for peace for her entire adult life.

On this day in 1905 Baroness Bertha von Suttner became the first female to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

Bertha campaigned for countries to get rid of their weapons and armed forces - called disarmament - and for world leaders to work together for peace.

What is the Nobel Peace Prize? The prize is awarded each year to an individual who has done the most or best work to bring nations together, to resolve conflicts and fighting, achieve disarmament (reduce the size of countries' armed forces) and promote world peace.

It has been awarded each year since 1901.

The prizes are presented at a ceremony on 10 December, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel's death.

She argued that peace is the pinnacle - or height - of human progress.

Bertha was born in Prague, in the Czech Republic in 1843. Aged 30 she moved to Vienna where she met her future husband, Baron Arthur Gundaccar von Suttner.

They married in 1876 and the Baroness began writing novels, short stories, and essays about inequality and the importance of peace - or pacifism.

In 1889 she wrote her most famous book, Die Waffen Nieder! (Lay Down Your Arms!), about how tough life is for women caught up in war.

Pacifism was extremely unpopular at this time in history and Bertha was heavily criticised for her beliefs and campaigning.

Getty Images Baroness Bertha von Suttner has featured on her own special two Euro coin

But Baroness von Suttner was determined to push for peace. She set up the Austrian Peace Society and worked tirelessly for peace throughout her life.

Alfred Nobel, who created the Nobel Peace Prize, credited Bertha as one of his inspirations for the award.

Today, the Bertha von Suttner Peace Institute in The Hague continues the work she started.

The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize was won by Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for "his efforts to achieve international peace and co-operation".