Moments to remember of 2019: In Pictures

What a year it's been! Let's take a look at some of the most memorable moments of 2019!
January 2019 gave us a recording breaking egg. The Instagram Egg appeared on January 4 and cracked the world record for the most likes on Instagram. A lot of people asked the question "Why an egg?" and the Artist Mr. Godfrey explained: “An egg has no gender, race or religion. An egg is an egg, it’s universal.” The Egg introduced itself during the Super Bowl commercial in February 2019 telling everyone that the pressure of social media had started to make it crack, it said: “If you’re struggling, too, talk to someone.”
In February 2019, Pope Francis , The leader of the Roman Catholic Church, visited Abu Dhabi for the first time ever. The historic trip was for three days and it was hoped his visit would promote tolerance and understanding. It was part of "The Year of Tolerance" and Pope Francis spoke about peace.
In March 2019, more that 1.4 million school children walked out of their classes as part of a global movement, to help save the planet. It has become known as the first 'Fridays for Future' global strike- a world wide strike inspired by Greta Thunberg's solo protest back in 2018. 128 countries took part.
In April 2019, the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, France, caught on fire. The blaze went on for 15 hours and Notre Dame lost its roof and spire. Notre Dame is 850 years-old and luckily most of the really old treasures and relics were saved!.
In May 2019, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor was born! He is Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's son. Archie is 7th in line to the throne. He was born on May 6 2019.
In June 2019. Mcdonalds stopped the use of plastic straws in all of it's UK restaurants. A huge move in the ongoing plastic battle! However, some people weren't happy that their milkshakes were harder to drink with the new eco friendly straw.
In July 2019, a law was signed in California, banning the discrimination - treating someone differently because of who they are, what they look like or what they do - or those who have natural hair. The CROWN (Create a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural Hair) Act is the first of it's kind and will protect a lot of people across a lot cultures from being singled out for a huge part of who they are.
In August 2019, Greta Thunberg sailed 3,000-miles over 15 days to America so she could go to the UN climate meeting. She said she travelled by boat to send a message that "climate change is real".
In September 2019, scientists shared their latest Loch Ness Monster theory. They think that Nessie could in fact be a giant eel! The scientists found lots of giant eel DNA but no monster DNA even though people have been claiming to have seen a monster in the Loch since 1933.
In October 2019, women in Iran were granted the right to freely to go to a live football match for the first time in 40 years! On October 10 2019 3,500 women attended Iran's 2022 World Cup Qualifier against Cambodia. Raha Poorbakhsh a sports journalist had never been to a live football match before even though she's been reporting on it for years. She said :"I still can't believe this is going to happen because after all these years of working in this field, watching everything on television, now I can experience everything in person."
In November 2019, the last transit of Mercury until 2032 could have been seen in the skies. A transit means that a planet passes the sun and this is the last time Mercury will do this for 13 years. Those who were lucky enough to see it, had to use special sun filters on their telescopes and binoculars so they didn't damage their eyes. The transit of Mercury happened between November 11 and 12 2019.
In December 2019, Sanna Marin became the youngest ever Prime Minister. On December 7 2019, the 34-year-old became the Prime Minister of Finland. Not only is Sanna Marin, the worlds youngest leader but she is leading a coalition - when different parties work together to make a government - lead by all women! Sanna is also a mum, the first person in her family to go to university and she grew up in a household with two mums.