Moments to remember of 2019: In Pictures

In October 2019, women in Iran were granted the right to freely to go to a live football match for the first time in 40 years! On October 10 2019 3,500 women attended Iran's 2022 World Cup Qualifier against Cambodia. Raha Poorbakhsh a sports journalist had never been to a live football match before even though she's been reporting on it for years. She said :"I still can't believe this is going to happen because after all these years of working in this field, watching everything on television, now I can experience everything in person."