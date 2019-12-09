There's a general election coming up on 12 December when adults will vote to decide who will run the UK.

Although kids aren't able to vote, the decisions made in the election will have a big impact on the lives of all children across the country.

But with so many different political parties competing with each other, we're giving you a quick guide to the seven main ones.

Find out all you need to know about The Scottish National Party in Newsround's 60-second guide.