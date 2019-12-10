Wonder Woman: First trailer has dropped - from Cheetah to the Golden Eagle armour - here's what we know!

Warner Bros/DC

The new trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 has arrived - and it is pretty epic!

After the First World War setting of the first film, this one is set in the 1980s and follows hero Diana Prince (AKA Wonder Woman) on her adventures.

The trailer reveals some pretty awesome looking new armour and powers, as well as a sneak peek at some of the new villains.

Check out some of the top five things we learnt from the trailer below!

New Armour

Warner Bros/DC

Check out this incredible new suit Wonder Woman is rocking in the trailer!

Fans think this might be her iconic Golden Eagle armour from the 1996 issue of the comics.

The golden suit is bulletproof, invulnerable to explosions and other attacks, and has wings which allow her to fly!

In the comics, the suit is made in Themyscira, Wonder Woman's home, and home to the Amazons - who also appear in the trailer.

Wait, is that Spiderman?

Warner Bros/DC

Nope you're not seeing things, that is Wonder Woman swinging from lighting bolts using her lasso!

Does this mean Wonder Woman's signature weapon the Lasso of Truth has got a bit of an upgrade?

Wait is that Steve?

Warner Bros/DC

Steve's back! - or is he?

Diana's love Steve Trevor sadly died at the end of the first Wonder Woman movie, which takes place in 1918.

However, his appearance in the trailer has many fans pondering just how he got here?

Has he time travelled - or did Diana make a deal with one of the mysterious new villains - or is it a flashback?

The new villains on the block

Warner Bros/DC

The trailer also give us our first glimpses at some of Wonder Woman's new enemies.

Actress Kristen Wiig plays Barbara Minerva, an archaeologist who eventually becomes the villain Cheetah.

Pedro Pascal plays the evil businessman Maxwell Lord, who looks like he owns a big shopping mall.

It's time to rewind

Warner Bros/DC

The film is set in the 1984 and features some pretty snazzy looking outfits and locations.

Fans have also suggested that some of the themes in the film could be from George Orwell's book 1984 - which talks about a society which is being controlled by a government that uses fear to control people - pretty intense!

The song in the trailer is Blue Monday by New Order, a big hit from the 1980s.