New Zealand: White Island volcano erupts

Last updated at 12:44
A volcano has erupted in New Zealand.

Five people died and there are several people missing after White Island volcano erupted on Monday 9 December.

White Island, also called Whakaari in Maori, is the country's most active volcano.

It is a private island and a popular tourist destination.

A least 10,000 people visit the volcano every year.

Police have said fewer than 50 people were on the island when the volcano erupted.

The New Zealand Defence Force is now helping the rescue operation, but it has been made more difficult by falling ash.

Was there any warning of an eruption?
A rescue helicopter is pictured arriving at the Whakatane Airport on Monday 9 December

On 3 December, geological hazard monitoring website GeoNet warned "the volcano may be entering a period where eruptive activity is more likely than normal".

It did add "the current level of activity does not pose a direct hazard to visitors".

About 70 percent of the volcano is under the sea. When it last erupted in 2016 no-one was hurt.

Why does a volcano erupt?

A volcano is a rupture on the Earth's crust, which allows lava, ash, and gases to escape, when magma rises to the surface.

You can read more about why volcanoes erupt here.

