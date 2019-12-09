Strictly Come Dancing 2019: Who's the latest celebrity to leave?

We're now just one week away from the Strictly Come Dancing final, with the celebrities taking to the dancefloor for the final time next Saturday.

But only three couples could make it through, so the couple saying goodbye was *drumroll*...Chris Ramsey and his partner Karen Hauer.

The comedian became the one leaving after the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 semi-final, finding himself in the bottom two for the first time alongside Karim and his partner Amy Dowden.

Chris performed a rumba in the dance-off against the CBBC presenter, with all four of the judges opting to save Karim.

So what was behind their decision?

Craig Revel Horwood said he loved the storytelling from Chris and Karen, but voting based on technique, he thought the best couple was Karim and Amy.

In the dance-off Karim and Amy performed their American smooth to the song Sweet Caroline.

Motsi said: "The first time I saw this dance I thought it was brilliant but the second time I thought it was even better, so I am going to save Karim and Amy."

Bruno said: "With no disrespect, both were highly entertaining. I love you both, thank you for three months of great dancing and great entertainment. I have to choose the best dancer - Karim."

What were the scores from Saturday's show? Kevin and Oti: Four 10s from the judges for their Quickstep meant it was a full 40.

Karim and Amy: They got 38 for their American smooth.

Emma and Anton: Their waltz secured them a score of 36.

Chris and Karen: Three eights from the Judges earned them a score of 28.

Head Judge Shirley Ballas said that she would also have chosen to save Karim and Amy.

But while they must have been disappointed not to make it to the final week, both Chris and Karen had nothing but good things to say about their time on the dancefloor. There were actual tears from Chris and Karen as they danced an emotional rumba.

When asked by Tess about his time on the show, Chris said: "Wow, I am very proud of myself. I never ever thought I would make it past week two, genuinely I had no expectations whatsoever. I am astounded."

He was also full of praise for his patient dance partner, saying: "I've got to thank Karen, she is just amazing! She is awesome. I had sleepless nights in the build-up and there is no-one else who can have made it what it has been."

Karen sounded like she was just as happy to have spent her time on this year's show dancing with Chris, saying the whole experience had been a "giggle fest".

She added: "You are an amazing family man who I admire and you are awesome. I appreciated you literally from week one - not knowing how to walk, and now you are a semi-finalist.

"You have made all of us proud and have inspired all of us and I want to thank you for being awesome."

She also thanked the judges for "being so amazing to us".

So who will be taking home the glitter ball trophy this year?

You'll just have to wait for the grand final next Saturday!