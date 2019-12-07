play
WWE: Jessika Carr is Smackdown's first full-time female referee

Last updated at 11:23
Jessika-Carr-wrestling-refereeWWE

Jessika Carr is making history by becoming the first full-time female referee on SmackDown, breaking new ground for women in professional wrestling.

Carr 's real name is Jessika Heiser. She's 28 and from the US state of Maryland.

Originally she wanted to be a professional wrestler but she was encouraged to try something new and instead put on the black and white stripes.

Although WWE has had female referees before, Carr has come though wrestling's special Performance Center, and although she's appeared before on Raw and SmackDown, it's never been her full-time job.

Jessika-Carr-wrestling-refereeWWE

As there hasn't been much history of women refereeing matches in WWE, Carr hopes to be an inspiration and a trendsetter.

"I feel ready, but it's definitely scary!" she said.

