Strictly Come Dancing 2019: Professional dancer smashes world record on It Takes Two.

Last updated at 07:59
A Strictly Come Dancing professional has smashed it in a special record-breaking challenge on It Takes Two.

The talented dancers have been competing to see who can achieve the most Botafogo dance steps in 30 seconds.

The previous world record, set in November 2011 by former Strictly Pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev, was 79 Botafogo dance steps in 30 seconds.

But which dancer came out on top this time and what on earth is a Botafogo?

Graziano di Prima was the record breaker with an impressive 90 steps with Giovanni Pernice coming a close second, with 80 steps after three were disqualified.

What is the Botafogo?

It's a classic Samba step.

In order for the step to qualify in the challenge, the panel (which is made up of Strictly judge, Craig Revel Horwood, former Strictly Champion Flavia Cacace-Mistry and Mark McKinley from the Guinness World Book of Records) were looking for a clear step across to the side and then a replacement of weight.

If the step did not include all of these points, it was disqualified.

Graziano broke the world record

The winner was revealed live on It Takes Two on BBC Two.

It's making us really excited for the final which is on Saturday 14 December.

Let us know your predictions for the win in the comments below.

strictly
