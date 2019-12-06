Anthony Joshua says he would "definitely be bothered" if his world title fight with Andy Ruiz Jr was being used to sportswash human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia.

"In the future maybe I can bear a different kind of flag," Joshua said. "But at the minute it's a world championship flag. I just want to do a job.

"I just came here for the boxing opportunity. I look around and everyone seems pretty happy and chilled. I've not seen anyone in a negative light out here, everyone seems to be having a good time." he added.