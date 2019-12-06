Tape banana and other pieces of seriously expensive art

Pixabay

Believe it or not this duct-taped banana has been sold for $121,000 (£92,166) in America. Yes, really.

You might not think it's an a-peeling work piece, but two versions of this artwork created by Maurizio Cattelan have already been sold.

It's called "Comedian" and is being sold at Art Basel fair in Miami Beach, Florida.

The artist said he was extremely specific when choosing the right fruit for his pieces and also carefully considered where the banana would be placed in relation to the wall.

The bananas for the artwork were bought from a local Miami supermarket and then taped to a wall with a piece of duct tape.

Cattelan took about a year to come up with the idea for the banana piece. He said "Wherever I was travelling I had this banana on the wall. I couldn't figure out how to finish it."

Emmanuel Perrotin, who has worked with the artist for 27 years, was shocked by how much attention the bananas were getting. Emmanuel said: "It's a miracle. I don't know how this happened, when we started to work together I had to fight to convince collectors one by one to buy his work.'

Now thousands of people are flocking to the gallery in Miami to take pictures of it.

Have a go at our quiz to see if you can guess how much some of the most expensive but weird pieces of art cost.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.