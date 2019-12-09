General election 2019: Main political parties and their leaders

Loads of people are talking about the 2019 general election.

Adults will have a say in who they'd like to become the prime minister and which party will run the country.

But what is an election and why is it important? Here's everything you need to know.

The general election 2019 explained

Chris Mason is a politics expert for the BBC.

He's got the answers to loads of your questions!

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. General Election 2019 explained

Who are the different parties?

The parties all have different ideas and priorities.

There are seven main parties in the UK, but what do they all want to do, and who leads them?

Find out all you need to know about them with Newsround's 60-second guides.

The Conservative Party

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. General Election 2019: The Conservative Party in 60 seconds

The Labour Party

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. General Election 2019: The Labour Party in 60 seconds

Plaid Cymru

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. General Election 2019: Plaid Cymru in 60 seconds

The Liberal Democrats

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. General Election 2019: The Liberal Democrats in 60 seconds

The Brexit Party

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. General Election 2019: The Brexit Party in 60 seconds

The Scottish National Party

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. General Election 2019: The Scottish National Party in 60 seconds

The Green party

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. General Election 2019: The Green Party in 60 seconds

How do you become the prime minister of the UK?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. General Election 2019: How the race to be prime minister of the UK works

The prime minister is the big boss of the UK and it's one of the most important jobs in the country.

They live in Downing Street in London and are the head of the UK government. This means they make decisions for the country (some big issues, for example education and health, are decided separately in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland).

To get the job, someone wanting to be prime minister, or PM, needs a 'team' (members of the same political party called Members of Parliament or MPs) to help them win a general election - it's a bit like a massive race for votes.