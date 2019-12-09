General election 2019: Main political parties and their leaders

Adults will have a say in who they'd like to become the prime minister and which party will run the country.
But what is an election and why is it important? Here's everything you need to know.
The general election 2019 explained
Chris Mason is a politics expert for the BBC.
He's got the answers to loads of your questions!
Who are the different parties?
The parties all have different ideas and priorities.
There are seven main parties in the UK, but what do they all want to do, and who leads them?
How do you become the prime minister of the UK?
The prime minister is the big boss of the UK and it's one of the most important jobs in the country.
They live in Downing Street in London and are the head of the UK government. This means they make decisions for the country (some big issues, for example education and health, are decided separately in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland).
To get the job, someone wanting to be prime minister, or PM, needs a 'team' (members of the same political party called Members of Parliament or MPs) to help them win a general election - it's a bit like a massive race for votes.
