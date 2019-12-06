play
Seven Worlds, One Planet: Seven amazing moments

David-Attenborough.BBC NHU/Alex Board

Sir David Attenborough and his colleagues have been absolutely smashing it again.

Seven Worlds, One Planet has taken us on journey of discovery across the seven continents meeting some of the creatures that live in different places across the world.

It has highlighted the impact of global warming and human interference on animal populations and explained why creatures do the things they do.

You can tell us which is your favourite moment from the seven we've selected, or if we've missed out your favourite let us know in the comments.

