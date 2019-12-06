Jason Momoa calls out Chris Pratt for single use plastic

ChrisPratt-Instagram

Jason Momoa has apologised to Chris Pratt after calling him out on social media for using single-use plastic.

The Aquaman star commented on a picture posted by Avengers star Chris Pratt on Instagram showing him in the gym holding a clear plastic bottle.

Momoa, who is a big campaigner for the environment commented on the post, writing: "Bro i love u... on the water bottle. no single use plastic. come on".

Fans weren't happy with Momoa's comments and pointed out that he travelled by air plane so his carbon footprint should be looked at as well as suggesting that Pratt may re-use the disposable bottle.

JasonMomoa-Instagram

Momoa then posted a picture in response to the backlash showing him and Chris Pratt on a red carpet together, with his kids.

Under the picture the Aquaman actor wrote: "Bro you know my children and I are madly in love with you and I love everything you do. I'm sorry this was received so badly today I didn't mean for that to happen.

"I'm just very passionate about this single-use plastic epidemic. The plastic water bottles have to stop I hope u make a reusable water bottle for Amazon so we all can purchase."