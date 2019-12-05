play
Here's why Hexham is the 'happiest place in the UK'

Children in Hexham have explained why they think their town was named the 'happiest place in the UK'.

The historic market town in Northumberland was chosen in a survey which asked people how happy they are where they live, based on 12 happiness factors, across 194 areas in Great Britain.

The 12 factors range from how friendly the neighbours are, how good the local services are, the level of community spirit and the quality of cultural activities in the area.

Here's why Hexham came out on top!

