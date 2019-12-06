Disney's Mulan: Check out the latest trailer!

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Check out the latest Mulan trailer!

Disney have unveiled the latest trailer for the greatly anticipated Mulan remake - and it's pretty epic!

The movie tells the story of Chinese warrior Mulan, whose love for her family and country leads her to become a great Chinese warrior.

Mulan disguises herself as a man to fight in her father's place as part of China's imperial army.

Getty Images The new Mulan poster shows the hero in all her glory

The new Mulan movie will be released in cinemas on 27 March next year.

