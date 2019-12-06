play
Disney's Mulan: Check out the latest trailer!

Last updated at 06:08
Check out the latest Mulan trailer!

Disney have unveiled the latest trailer for the greatly anticipated Mulan remake - and it's pretty epic!

The movie tells the story of Chinese warrior Mulan, whose love for her family and country leads her to become a great Chinese warrior.

Mulan disguises herself as a man to fight in her father's place as part of China's imperial army.

mulan-trailer.Getty Images
The new Mulan poster shows the hero in all her glory

The new Mulan movie will be released in cinemas on 27 March next year.

Are you excited for the movie? Let us know in the comments!

