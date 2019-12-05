Christmas trees from around the world

It's December so that means it's almost Christmas! And of course it also means festive firs are being put up all over the world. Here are some of the best ones from 2019 so far.
A spectacle of lights dazzled crowds as this Christmas tree in Vilnius, Lithuania, was lit up. The tree is sustainable as it's made from parts of damaged trees. In fact 6,000 of its branches come from them!
New Yorkers and visitors from around the world make a BIG deal of the Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting ceremony! It's known for its spectacular shows and live performances from celebrity guests.
Gaza's Christmas Tree lighting ceremony was a visual treat, with a real mix of festive spirit and Palestinian tradition. On 3 December the lights went on and the crowd were entertained with a Dabka dance - which is a traditional dance performed on happy occasions.
This illuminated Christmas tree lives outside Prague's iconic Tyn Church - which inspired the Disney castle! The lights on the tree are switched on at 4:30pm every day during the festive period.
Another great display in Palestine! Fireworks lit up the sky as Ramallah switched on the lights for their giant Christmas tree.
Golden like the state itself. Palisade's Christmas tree lights were switched on in California on 24 November. Visitors gathered around the tree to get in the festive mood as it's still fairly warm over there in December!
Bethlehem's star sits on top of this twinkling tree near the Church of Nativity. It's traditionally thought that the tree sits over the cave which marks the birthplace of Jesus.