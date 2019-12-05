Kids in England are being more active

Getty Images

Children in England are moving more, according to a new survey.

The Active Lives Children and Young People Survey done by Sport England shows an increase in the number of children doing an average of 60 minutes or more of physical activity a day.

They say the increase was because children are doing more out-of-school activities including playing, team sports and walking.

That means that nearly half of the nation's children and young people are meeting the recommended level.

Government guidelines recommend that children and young people should get 30 minutes of their daily physical activity in the school day and 30 minutes outside of school.

But 2.1 million children and young people are doing fewer than 30 minutes of physical activity a day. They say that although that number is down from last year, it's a reminder of how much more needs to be done.

According to Sport England the survey also shows that active children are happier, more resilient and more trusting of others.