Minecraft, BTS and PewDiePie all to feature in YouTube Rewind 2019

YouTube Rewind is on its way with several teasers dropped in the last few days. Remarkably, after last year's disaster, fans seem to be pretty happy with what's being shown so far.

While this year's video isn't live yet, it would be hard to get a worse reaction than last year's Rewind which became YouTube's most disliked video ever.

YouTube has released the annual year-in-review video called YouTube Rewind since 2010 as a way to show-off the platform's biggest stars.

But last year fans were unhappy because it featured celebrities like Will Smith rather than YouTubers who had made their name on the platform.

There also seemed to be a reluctance to include more controversial YouTube stars last year, which is why lots of people gave the video a thumbs down.

This year, several gif teasers have confirmed BTS are onboard, with a clip from their music video for Boy With Luv, as well as BLACKPINK's Kill This Love - both broke YouTube records this year. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's collaboration Senorita is the most-liked music video globally.

PewDiePie, is still the number one most viewed creator and has more than 100 million subscribers. Footage from his wedding this year will be included in the rewind.

This year's makeup YouTube drama is set to be in there too with a clip from James Charles' No More Lies video, posted immediately after his argument with Tati Westbrook. The argument saw Charles lose a million subscribers. Also, The Try Guys' Eugene Lee Yang's coming out video will be in the mix.

We can also expect a clip from Minecraft, which is the most-viewed video game on YouTube ahead of Fortnite, while Seth Everman will also make an appearance, after breaking the record for the most-liked comment in YouTube history.

Seth, who happens to be a bald man, left a comment on Billie Eilish's Bad Guy music video saying: "i'm the bald guy." It got one million likes.

Despite positive feedback so far, YouTube is ready for a backlash, tweeting: "Likes and dislikes will both be enabled… see you tomorrow."