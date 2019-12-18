Christmas TV: What festive fun is headed for your screens?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. What's on TV this Christmas: From Netflix and BBC to Channel 4 we look at what's on.

Christmas and New Year is a jam packed season.

There are presents, food, trees, family, friends and board games.

But what about when you need some down time?

You might want to crack open a tub of chocolates and switch on the TV! Wondering what's going to be on this Christmas?

Well don't worry we've got you covered.

Christmas Eve...

Getty Images Whilst Father Christmas is getting ready for his big night what will you be watching?

You're really spoilt for choice this Christmas Eve!

So we've picked out our top five.

1. CBBC is showing Nativity 2 Danger in the Manger- bright and early at 8:35 am

2. Toy Story 3 is on BBC 1 at 1:25 pm

Google The popular book will be on Channel 4 on Christmas Eve.

3. ITV is showing ELF at 5:15 pm

4. Channel 4 is showing The Tiger Who Came to Tea at 7:30 pm

5. Netflix - has a whole host of Christmas treats but we like Klaus, a story about a little boy called Jesper who befriends toymaker Klaus, and the two embark on a journey to put an end to an old feud.

On Christmas Day....

Getty Images What's in store for Christmas Day on the TV?

There is a lot to unwrap all day...

1. We think a good start will be on BBC 1... with Moana at 12:55 pm

2. If you stick about on BBC 1 you'll be able to catch the first ever showing of Julia Donaldson's The Snail and The Whale at 2:30 pm

3. Shrek the Halls is on ITV 1 at 3:10 pm

4. There's a Great Christmas Bake Off on Channel 4 at 7:20 pm

5. Over on Channel 5 you can watch Charles Dickens classic Oliver at 3:10 pm

On Boxing Day...

Getty Images What to watch once all the fuss is coming to an end...

Boxing day is made for relaxing!

Here's what you can catch on the box...

1. BBC 1 will be showing Michael Morpurgo's Mimi and the Mountain Dragon at 3:20 pm

BBC News The talking scarecrow with an eco friendly message will be on your TV on Boxing Day!

2. Also on BBC 1, a remake of Worzel Gummidge, a story of a scarecrow (your parents and grandparents will probably remember) who's got a whole new look and a super savvy eco message for us all!

3. Over on Channel 4 you can tuck into some Ratatouille at 5:00pm

4. Paddington 2 will be on BBC 1 at 7:20 pm

5. The Box Trolls will be on Channel 4 at 10:05 am