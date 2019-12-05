Homework: Would you prefer to do an act of kindness instead?

Getty Images

A school in Ireland has scrapped homework for the whole of December and replaced it with acts of kindness.

Pupils who go to Gaelscoil Mhichil Ui Choileain are being encouraged to do something nice for an elderly neighbour or a relative or friend who may be feeling lonely, or even house chores.

The act can be anything as long as it 'brightens someone's day'.

What do you think of the idea? Would you like your school to do this? You can let us know by voting below.

The students have been asked to record their acts of kindness in a special "Dialann Cineáltais" (Kindness Diary) which each pupil will fill in every day and then get signed by their parents.

It's the third year in a row that the school has replaced homework with something unique - last year it was gratitude, where the children and their families recorded all the things they were grateful for.

In a Facebook post, the school said that it is building on the "overwhelming success and positivity" of last year's Gratitude Diaries.

They've also asked pupils to notice each others' acts of kindness and place these observations into a 'kindness bucket'. At assembly random observations will be read out to show how small acts and kind words can make huge differences in somebody's life.

"Our message to the children is very simple: They can be the reason somebody smiles today and they can definitely help make this world a better place for others and for themselves."