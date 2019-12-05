I'm A Celebrity 2019: Who's the latest to leave?

ITV

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here is back on our screens and the famous faces taking part have been put through their paces!

There have been some pretty disgusting and scary challenges along the way.

But only one person can be crowned king or queen of the jungle.

So, who's been voted out so far?

Ian Wright

Ian Wright is the fifth star to be voted off.

The ex-footballer and pundit failed to get enough public votes.

Chatting to Ant and Dec about his exit, Ian said: "I feel it's time. It's becoming more and more difficult to try and focus on being positive."

He lasted 19 days.

James Haskell

Former rugby player James Haskell became the fourth celebrity to be voted out of the jungle.

After leaving the camp James admitted that the lack of food was a big struggle for him, he said "I didn't want to overly complain but I really struggled".

James was very emotional leaving camp after 18 days.

Cliff Parisi

Actor Cliff Parisi was the third celebrity to leave the jungle.

He was a late-comer to the camp but quickly became known for falling asleep quite a bit!

On leaving, Cliff told Ant and Dec that he had snuck salt and pepper into camp in his pants. Sounds uncomfortable!

Andrew Maxwell

Comedian Andrew Maxwell was the second contestant to leave the camp after lasting 16 days.

His arguments with ex-footballer Ian Wright were one of the standout things from his time in the jungle.

But Andrew did say that him and Ian do love each other really! He added that everyone is always hungry and tired, which leads to arguments: "You're eating such a small amount of food and you're not sleeping very well so it's bound to happen."

Adele Roberts

Adele Roberts was the first celebrity to leave the I'm A Celeb camp.

The Radio 1 DJ was voted off by the public - but there was a minor glitch!

Presenters Ant and Dec had to tell viewers that any votes cast on the app didn't count towards the elimination, because the app was worded incorrectly.

But Adele was in good spirits. She said: "I'm just so glad I finished my time in the jungle with saying I'm a Celebrity... Get Me out of Here! because I thought I was going to say it so many times. At least I am first at something."