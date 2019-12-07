play
Watch Newsround

How to win the race to be Prime Minister

The prime minister is the big boss of the UK and it's one of the most important jobs in the country.

They live in Downing Street in London and are the head of the UK government. This means they make decisions for the country (some big issues, for example education and health, are decided separately in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland).

To get the job, someone wanting to be PM, needs a 'team' (members of the same political party) to help them win a general election - it's a bit like a massive race for votes.

Martin explains how it all works.

