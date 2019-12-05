play
Watch Newsround

Oxlade-Chamberlain: 'It's good to understand where my team-mates come from'

It's not every day that a group of sport stars come to your school.

But pupils in Liverpool got the chance to hear from three big names: England footballer, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, England cricket captain, Eoin Morgan, and Premier League match official, Sian Massey-Ellis.

They were all there to talk about diversity in their sports.

When asked what his Liverpool team-mates have in common, Oxlade-Chamberlain joked that Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane "don't like passing"!

The three of them explained how all the teams they belong to, bring together people from lots of different backgrounds.

Watch more videos

Video

Oxlade-Chamberlain: 'It's good to understand where my team-mates come from'

Video

Nikki Lilly's won the Bafta Special Award

Video

Meet the girls who rescue hedgehogs

Video

Happy News

Video

Meet the fatberg fighters!

Video

How mass tree planting is helping the environment

Video

Meet the girl fighting plastic in Bali

Video

How Parliament actually works

Video

Urban music: the rise and success of the UK urban scene

Video

Meet Kaide: The 9-year-old rapper who makes positive rap

Video

UK singer, NAO, says record labels are playing "catch-up"

Video

We chat to Fin, the Junior Bake Off winner!

Video

Ben and Jackson's story

Video

Hurricane Hannah's plan for gold at Tokyo Games

Video

General Election 2019: What is a manifesto?

Video

What is the Convention on the Rights of the Child?

Video

Wendy Searle answers questions about her Arctic adventure

Video

We hit the Frozen 2 red carpet!

Video

How are the amazing Strictly costumes made?

Video

Why did these kids take over the zoo for a day?

Video

We talk to kids affected by the floods

Video

Election 2019: What do the words all mean?

Video

'There are people who will accept you for you'

Video

Berlin wall anniversary: Hear Günther's amazing story

Video

Watch: The story of the Berlin Wall

Top Stories

A-dog-birthday-cake-and-instagram-heart.

New rules for Instagram users

comments
The Parker Solar probe

How close has this Nasa spacecraft got to the Sun?

shark.

Why this shark species is close to extinction

comments
Newsround Home