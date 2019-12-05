It's not every day that a group of sport stars come to your school.

But pupils in Liverpool got the chance to hear from three big names: England footballer, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, England cricket captain, Eoin Morgan, and Premier League match official, Sian Massey-Ellis.

They were all there to talk about diversity in their sports.

When asked what his Liverpool team-mates have in common, Oxlade-Chamberlain joked that Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane "don't like passing"!

The three of them explained how all the teams they belong to, bring together people from lots of different backgrounds.