Where is the happiest place to live in Britain?

Getty Images

The historic market town of Hexham in Northumberland has been named the happiest place to live in Britain.

That's according to a survey which asked people how happy they are where they live, based on 12 happiness factors, across 194 areas in Great Britain.

The 12 factors range from how friendly the neighbours are, how good the local services are, the level of community spirit and the quality of cultural activities in the area.

Property company Rightmove has put the list together and they said: "Our results show that Hexham residents are happiest with the sense of community in the town, feeling a sense of belonging, earning enough to live comfortably, being able to be themselves and being happy with the quality of essential services."

Getty Images Hadrian's wall at Caddy's crag, in Hexham

The town is also a tourist gateway to Hadrian's Wall, which was a defence wall built in Roman times and now a historical landmark.

The Mayor of Hexham, Bob Hull said: 'We have a really strong sense of community up here, which I think is a major reason why residents feel so happy living in Hexham.

In second place is Harrogate in Yorkshire and taking third place on the podium is Richmond-upon-Thames in London.

It's the fifth year in a row that Richmond-upon-Thames has been named the happiest place in London, while Galashiels leads the way for Scotland and Llandrindod Wells tops the Welsh table.

Overall, the 10 happiest places to live in Great Britain in 2019 are:

Hexham, Harrogate, Richmond upon Thames, Skipton, Llandrindod Wells, Altrincham, Monmouth, Dorchester, Sevenoaks and Southport.

What do you think? Is where you live on the list? Let us know in the comments below.