Baby Yoda: The Disney+ Star Wars character craze

Disney/Lucasfilm

He's the biggest Star Wars character of 2019, but if you're living in the UK, chances are you've not properly seen him in action yet...

If you've not got Disney+, there are spoilers ahead.

Within the space of a few weeks, Baby Yoda - as he's known - from Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian has achieved internet domination, mainly thanks to several memes.

Instagram/The Rock Even the Rock got involved with the Baby Yoda craze, joking he would bring him home to meet his brother Kevin Hart

Even movie star and wrestler The Rock has got involved, posting a picture with the cute new Star Wars character while teasing Kevin Hart that Baby Yoda is his little brother.

Unfortunately for us in the UK, Disney+ and The Mandalorian isn't available to European audiences so Baby Yoda might be a little alien to you at the moment.

What we know about Baby Yoda

As far as we know, Baby Yoda is not, in fact, a young version of Yoda from the original Star Wars movies.

He - we're assuming he's a he - was introduced during the first episode of The Mandalorian, about a bounty hunter who is hired to collect the child, dead or alive. However, The Mandalorian decided to rescue the child and take him with him on his adventures.

Despite being a baby and very cute, Baby Yoda is actually 50 years old. His species has a very long lifespan, after all the original Yoda revealed that he was 900 years old in the movies.

Also like Yoda, Baby Yoda can use the force.

The memes are strong with this one