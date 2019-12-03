Amy from Strictly talks about Crohn's Disease

Amy Dowden, who is partnered with CBBC's Karim on Strictly Come Dancing, has been living with a hidden health condition for more than half her life.

The professional dancer first revealed that she had Crohn's Disease in May this year, and recently went to meet another sufferer of the condition, 14-year-old Ellie.

Ellie, was diagnosed with severe Crohn's Disease aged just seven and has spent months in Hospital.

She has spent long periods of her life having to be fed through a tube nose and after becoming unwell this year she had to have major surgery.

Crohn's can make going to the toilet difficult and can cause really painful stomach aches.