Strictly Come Dancing 2019: What are the Strictly quarter-final dances?
Yikes it's getting serious on Strictly because for the quarter-finals, the celebs will have to do TWO dances - so what will they be?
Despite loving his performance, Chris and Karen were in the dance-off last week. The judges' vote saved them and this week they'll have the ballroom tests of a rumba to Don’t Watch Me Cry by Jorja Smith and a Viennese waltz to Somebody To Love by Queen.
After topping the leaderboard with the first 40 of the series, Karim and Amy have a lot to live up to! They'll be getting fierce and feisty doing the Argentine tango to Libertango by Bond, and getting the crowd singing-along to Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond for their American smooth.
It's all gravy for Anton as he makes his first quarter-final appearance EVER. And will Strictly superfan Emma be living the dream? They'll be doing the cha cha to Hold My Hand by Jess Glynne and waltzing away to Gymnopédie No. 1 by Erik Satie.
It'll be big-time drama for Kelvin and Oti as they strut their stuff in the paso doble to Seven Nation Army by The White Stripes and then show their lighter side with a quickstep to The Lady is a Tramp by the Cast of Glee.