What is International Day of People with Disabilities?

Since 1992, the United Nations have promoted International Day of People with Disabilities which is marked on 3 December each year.

The day is to celebrate the achievements of disabled people around the world as well as to promote the rights of people with disabilities.

Around one billion people around the world experience disability of some form.

They often face barriers to every day life. Things like transport and other services are not as easy to use for people with disabilities and a lot of buildings are not easily to get into and around.

The aim of International Day of People with Disabilities is to make people aware of these inequalities, as well as celebrating the achievements of people who have disabilities.

