What not to feed your dog this Christmas.

Getty Images

Christmas is coming and many of us like to overindulge on chocolate and mince pies.

But did you know these popular foods are among the items that are unsafe for dogs and shouldn't be fed to them?

Things like onions and bones (which you'll often find in your Christmas dinner) are also unsuitable too!

We've asked RSPCA expert Lisa Hens to give us her top tips on what not to feed your dogs and how can you make this holiday season special for your pets.

Check out our video below. Happy Woofmass!

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. 5 things you shouldn't feed your dogs this Christmas

Why are these foods unsafe for my pet?

Cats and dogs have different digestives systems to us humans.

Things we can digest, they might struggle to, so we need to be careful to avoid giving them certain things.

These items are things we definitely shouldn't feed to our pets.

Chocolate

Getty Images

Chocolate contains something called theobromine which is toxic to cats and dogs and causes nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, heart problems, muscle tremors and seizures.

The amount of theobromine depends on the type and quality of chocolate.

Darker chocolates have higher doses and are regarded as more toxic.

Chocolate also contains caffeine which can cause pets to become restless and suffer from rapid breathing.

Mince pies

Getty Images

These might be one of the most common festive treats but they contain raisins which can be very dangerous for your dog.

They're highly toxic and not easily processed by their digestive system. Your dog may start vomiting soon after eating, resulting in dehydration and kidney failure.

It's not known what effect it has on cats, but vets advise keeping these out of their reach.

Onions

Getty Images

Raw garlic and onions can cause stomach problems for your pets if they eat them in big quantities.

Best to keep these on your plate so you don't cause any upset tummies.

Bones

Getty Images

If you're having turkey or chicken for dinner this Christmas, chances are there'll be some bones around.

Don't give these to your pets though!

Cooked bones aren't suitable for your cat or dog as they can splinter and cause damage to their insides.