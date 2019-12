Royal Air Force Lakenheath is a military base that is run and operated by the U.S. Air Force.

The base in Suffolk was built to look just like America, with US street signs, cars, shops, restaurants and a school.

It's home to thousands of US service men and women who are stationed there throughout the year.

Ricky was given access to the military base to see the F-15 fighter jets in action and speak to the people who work there.