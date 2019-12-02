Gaming record on Twitch broken by streamer GiantWaffle

GiantWaffle

A streamer has broken the record for the number of hours playing games on the steaming platform Twitch in a month.

Andrew "GiantWaffle" Bodine streamed himself playing games for 570 hours. Over 30 days Bodine played for 19 hours a day.

It is not a good idea to play games for that amount of time, something Bodine talked about before the challenge.

"Streaming 19 hours a day isn't healthy," Bodine told the video game website Kotaku last month.

"It's very obvious and I'm well aware of it. But... a lot of people trying to break records and push themselves to the limit in ways that are not seen as healthy."

Spending too much time playing games can be dangerous to health. It can also be a sign of gaming addiction.

In China, there's a limit on the number of hours that kids can play some games.