Watch Newsround

Newsround has won a Bafta for its Holocaust programme

Last updated at 11:15
Watch Finding my Family: Holocaust - A Newsround Special

Newsround has been given a British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) award for its special programme called Finding my Family: Holocaust.

The Newsround team won in the category of best Children's factual programme.

The special programme is about Holocaust survivor Steven Frank who takes his teenage granddaughter Maggie on a journey to learn about his experiences during the Holocaust.

They visited Amsterdam to learn about his happy family life there before the war, and what happened to Dutch Jews during Nazi occupation.

Then they travelled to Terezin in the Czech Republic, where Steven was held, to learn about the horrors of life inside concentration camps.

Finally, the pair travelled to Auschwitz to learn about what happened to members of Steven's family who didn't survive the Holocaust.

Nikki Lilly
play
1:46

Nikki Lilly's won the Bafta Special Award

