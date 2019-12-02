Thousands of people left without gas supply in Scotland

PA Media

Thousands of homes don't have any heating after a gas mains failure in central Scotland.

Engineers are working to fix it but are having to shut the gas supply off in some areas for safety reasons.

It's really cold at the moment so some schools and colleges can't open because they can't heat the building.

The Fire brigade have been helping out by giving heaters and hotplates to people who have been affected.

Temperatures in the area are below zero and are expected to remain low over the next few days.