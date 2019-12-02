Nato summit: President Trump is coming to the UK again

Getty Images

President Trump is coming back to the UK.

He'll arrive in London in the evening on 2 December and will meet prime minister Boris Johnson.

He last came to the UK in June for a state visit but this time he will attend a Nato summit.

Donald Trump will meet the Queen at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, before he joins world leaders in Watford the following day.

President Trump will have separate talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and attend a working lunch with representatives from Estonia, Greece, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Lithuania, Bulgaria, and the United Kingdom.

US officials see the Nato summit as a positive moment for Trump as his pressure on member nations has led many to increase their military spending.

Getty Images

What is Nato?

Nato stands for - the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation - it brings together the armies of various countries, including Britain and the United States.

It was formed in 1949, after the end of the Second World War.

The aim of Nato is to make sure that its 29 member countries don't fight each other; instead they use their forces to work together for world peace.

Nato has been used increasingly in situations where the world has decided urgent military action is needed.

This summit in December 2019 is special as it will be 70 years since the organisation was first set up and leaders will discuss how it can continue to keep people safe as well as different security challenges.

Trump's previous visits

In June 2019 during President Trump's state visit, there were protests as anti-Trump campaigners came out to express their unhappiness at his arrival in the UK.

It wasn't the first time people weren't pleased about him coming over here, back in 2018, campaigners flew a controversial balloon - which shows Donald Trump as a baby holding a mobile phone - in the skies over London.

Getty Images

When former prime minister Theresa May first invited Mr Trump for the state visit on behalf of the Queen back in 2017, more than 1.8 million people signed a petition calling for it not to go ahead.