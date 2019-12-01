Cosmic Crisp: New apple that 'lasts for a year'

PVM Cosmic Crisp is a new breed of apple

Imagine eating an apple that's been hiding in your fridge for up to a year!

Well soon you might be able to as a new apple has been developed to stand the test of time.

The apple, called Cosmic Crisp, is reported to last for up to a year in the fridge and is going on sale today in the US.

The new breed is a cross between the Honeycrisp and Enterprise and has been described by Kate Evans, co-leader of the apple's breeding programme at Washington State University, as "firm, crisp and juicy".

It's taken over 20 years to make and the price reflects all of the hard work that's gone into the immortal fruit, with the launch costing 10 million dollars!

There's a strict license, which only allows farmers from the State of Washington, to grow the new breed of apples.

Getty Images Farmers in Washington are exclusively allowed to grow the apple for the next 10 years!

Despite this, there will be a lot of Cosmic Crisp apples around, as more than 12 million trees have already been planted.

Keep your eyes peeled as you'll probably see this new Instagramable apple clogging up your social media feeds in no time!