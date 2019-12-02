Strictly Come Dancing 2019: Who's the latest celebrity to leave?

Guy Levy/BBC Alex and Neil danced the Samba this week

Alex Scott and her partner Neil Jones are the latest couple to leave Strictly Come Dancing.

On Musicals Week, they danced the Samba to Joyful Joyful from Sister Act and the judges gave them a score of 27.

They were in the dance-off with Chris Ramsey and Karen Hauer who scored 28 with their Foxtrot to Consider Yourself from the musical Oliver!

There was a split vote between the judges this week - Craig Revel-Horwood and Motsi Mabuse chose to save Neil and Alex but Bruno Tonioli chose to save Chris and Karen. It was up to head judge Shirley to make the final decision, and she chose Chris and Karen.

Getty Images Craig finally gave a score of 10 this week!

The rest of the couples have now secured a place in the semi-finals.

In first place this week were Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden, who scored the first 40 of the series! They danced the Jive to 'You Can't Stop the Beat' from Hairspray.

Second on the leader board this week were Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse, they danced the American Smooth to 'Gaston' from Beauty and the Beast and won 39 points.

Emma Barton and Anton du Beke danced the Charleston to 'Thoroughly Modern Millie' from Thoroughly Modern Millie.

Guy Levy/BBC Alex said dancing with Neil had been "incredible"

But Alex said she'd "loved every moment" of being on the show and said she'd "lived out another dream".

She also thanked her dance partner, Neil, and said he was "incredible".

Neil said: "I've been so lucky because I got a partner. And, I got you, you were the best. You were so good. She's taught me so much."