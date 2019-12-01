The X Factor: Celebrity - who won?

Getty Images

Reality TV star Megan McKenna won the first series of The X Factor: Celebrity!

Celebrities from TV, sport, film and social media have been battling it out week after week, but Megan was the one to take the crown.

She was thrilled to win and thanked everyone for their support, she said: "I'm living my dream and I can't even explain how excited I am! Just thank you!"

Getty Images Some of acts backstage during the semi-finals

Megan managed to beat Max and Harvey, Megan, V5 and Jenny Ryan to first place.

The acts sang two songs each, and everyone got in the festive spirit for one of them! Megan sang Leona Lewis' One More Sleep, and Max and Harvey sang Wham's Last Christmas.

The second song was the acts' 'song of the series', for Megan that was her original song called This.

Getty Images

Simon said Megan's song is about "honesty and integrity" and that it "speaks to so many people".

Megan has won a record deal with Syco, Simon Cowell's record company.