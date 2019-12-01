Euro 2020: Who's playing who in the Uefa tournament?

Getty Images The names of groups were picked at the final draw ceremony

Who's playing who in the Euro 2020 Uefa tournament?

The nations who have sealed their spot at next summer's tournament found out their group stage opponents.

The groups were decided at the final draw ceremony in Bucharest.

Getty Images England boss Gareth Southgate was at the event, he was on stage with Czech Republic manager Jaroslav Silhavy

There are six groups in total. The 16 teams will compete in the play-offs, and four of them will qualify.

Group A: Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, Wales

Group B: Belgium, Russia, Denmark, Finland

Group C: Ukraine, Netherlands, Austria

Group D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic

Group E: Spain, Poland, Sweden

Group F: Germany, France, Portugal

Getty Images Will it be another Wembley win for Cristiano Ronaldo next summer?

The European Championships in 2020 mark it's 60th birthday.

Instead of there being a host nation, the matches will be staged in cities all over Europe.

Another change is that none of the teams will automatically qualify, which means no security for any countries hosting this year.