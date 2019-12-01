Euro 2020: Who's playing who in the Uefa tournament?

Who's playing who in the Euro 2020 Uefa tournament?
The nations who have sealed their spot at next summer's tournament found out their group stage opponents.
The groups were decided at the final draw ceremony in Bucharest.
There are six groups in total. The 16 teams will compete in the play-offs, and four of them will qualify.
Group A: Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, Wales
Group B: Belgium, Russia, Denmark, Finland
Group C: Ukraine, Netherlands, Austria
Group D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic
Group E: Spain, Poland, Sweden
Group F: Germany, France, Portugal
The European Championships in 2020 mark it's 60th birthday.
Instead of there being a host nation, the matches will be staged in cities all over Europe.
Another change is that none of the teams will automatically qualify, which means no security for any countries hosting this year.
