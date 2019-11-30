I'm A Celeb 2019: Who's the latest celebrity to leave?

ITV

Adele Roberts was the first celebrity to leave the I'm A Celeb camp.

The Radio 1 DJ was voted off buy the public - but there was a minor glitch!

Presenters Ant and Dec had to tell viewers that any votes cast on the app didn't count towards the elimination, because the app was worded incorrectly.

The only way people could vote was to phone up - that meant if someone voted on the app, their vote didn't count!

ITV

But Adele was in good spirits. She said: "I'm just so glad I finished my time in the jungle with saying I'm a Celebrity... Get Me out of Here! because I thought I was going to say it so many times. At least I am first at something."

She survived 14 days on the show, and was voted out after she failed to win immunity from eviction in a Bushtucker Trial.

The other celebrities up for eviction were Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle, reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner, comedian Andrew Maxwell, broadcasters Kate Garraway and Roman Kemp, and soap actors Cliff Parisi, Jacqueline Jossa and Andy Whyment.