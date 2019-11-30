Prince William: 'The Own It app is a good thing for digital wellbeing and mental health'

Getty Images Prince William said he's "really pleased that the BBC is rising to the challenge and helping young people who are using their own phones for the first time"

HRH The Duke of Cambridge said he thinks the new BBC Own It app "can only be a good thing for children's digital wellbeing and mental health".

Three years ago, Prince William set up something called the Cyberbullying Taskforce, and he's worked with the BBC to develop a new internet safety app for kids.

It aims to support young people who use social media, and helps them to take their first steps online.

The app offers advice if someone is about to send an upsetting message

Cyberbullying can really affect the mental health of children and young people. Studies suggest that 35% of 11-17 year olds have experienced some form of cyberbullying during their lives, and 40% have witnessed cyberbullying online.

That's why Prince William launched a taskforce in 2016 to raise awareness and offer practical support for children and young people suffering cyberbullying.

He said: "I'm really pleased that the BBC is rising to the challenge and helping young people who are using their own phones for the first time, to experience the positives of being online with the BBC Own It app."

He also said that getting children to make the connection between what they're doing online, how it makes them feel, and how their actions might affect others is "so important".

You can find more details about Own It and how to get the app here.