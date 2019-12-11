play
Watch Newsround

What would YOU do if you were prime minister?

Being prime minister is one of the most important jobs in the UK.

After adults vote in the general election on 12 December, we should know who's got the job.

Although kids can't vote, it doesn't mean that you don't have a lot to say about what would make people's lives better!

Children across the UK - in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales - have been telling us what they would do if they were in charge.

From dealing with homelessness to cutting down the number of days at school, here's what matters to them.

