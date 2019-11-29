play
Watch Newsround

Greta Thunberg: Climate change activist wins Waterstones' Author of the Year prize

Last updated at 13:34
comments
View Comments (5)
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Greta's speeches have made an impact all over the world, watch her famous one to world leaders at the UN

Greta Thunberg has won the Author of the Year prize!

The teenage climate-change activist has won the big award from the bookshop, Waterstones.

It's for the 16-year-old's book, No One is Too Small To Make A Difference, which is a collection of speeches she has delivered over the last few years.

A speech she made to EU leaders called You're Acting Like Spoiled Irresponsible Children is in there, as are speeches from climate marches and when she has spoken about her autism.

Greta on a boatGetty Images
Great has sailed to America to avoid flying and and is sailing back for a big climate conference in Spain

Greta is currently on a boat sailing back to Europe.

It's after she sailed to the US to attend some big climate change conferences.

Due to unrest in Chile, one of the meetings was moved to Spain so Greta had to ask her social media followers to help her get back.

Greta at a speechGetty Images
The teenager was the inspiration behind the school strikes that millions of school kids have taken part in

Speaking about the award, Kate McHale from Waterstones said: this year we are delighted to name... an author whose words have had a unique impact on our world.

"Greta Thunberg's speeches have been an inspiration to millions."

More like this

greta-thunberg-un-youth-climate-summit.
play
1:13

Greta Thunberg: Activists message to UN youth climate summit

eco-superhero

Climate Change Quiz: How green are you?

Kids-protesting.

Global climate strikes: Millions of children take part in protests to help protect the planet

Your Comments

Join the conversation

5 comments

  • Go greta! I have recently been making changes to what I've been wraping my sandwitches so you are not the only one who is making changes.Some of my class members do not even know what the word echo means!

  • greta thunberg does great things I am happy for her

    • U17782262 replied: I agree

  • That's awesome news!

Top Stories

The-Great-Barrier-Reef.

Loudspeakers are bringing fish back to coral reefs

comments
Scottish flag

What is St Andrew's Day?

Image of I'm a Celebrity Get Me out of here

I'm A Celeb 2019: Who's the latest celebrity to leave?

comments
Newsround Home