How do film companies keep their scripts safe?

It was John Boyega's fault that the new Star Wars script was leaked!

It's been revealed how parts of the script for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, were leaked!

Actor John Boyega, who plays Finn in the latest trilogy movie, admitted it was his fault.

He said he'd left the script under his bed, and someone must've taken it and sold it for just £65 on eBay.

Boyega said he "got calls from every official" and that the experience was a little bit scary!

The new film is out on 19 December, so don't look for spoilers until then!

Films like these can cost hundreds of millions of pounds to make - so companies are really keen for their secrets to be kept secret before the film's released.

Human error is something we can't always control but what steps have companies like Lucas films and Disney been taking to make sure their scripts don't fall into the wrong hands?

You cant copy this!

It's been reported that the most recent Star Wars movie was only handed out to a few select people.

It was printed on special paper which meant that it couldn't be copied - that's pretty cool!

The jigsaw effect

Actors on the Marvel film Avengers: Endgame weren't even given full scripts.

They were given bits of scripts with extra dialogue added in.

Lots of different outcomes were filmed and the movie came together like a puzzle in the edit.

Everything gets shredded

Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the The Last Jedi, told polygon.com what script reading was like during filming.

He said that he would get scripts in the morning and they would be taken from him and shredded as soon as he was done to avoid any leaks.

He added: "You get your pages in the morning, and they take them from you as you walk so they can shred them before it somehow leaks. You have security lines you have to walk through, both to and from set."

That's a lot of effort to keep a secret!