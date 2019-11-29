QUIZ: How much do you know about The Simpsons?

play
Homer, Marge, Lisa, Bart and Maggie have been together for 31 series, and it could be their last!

One of composers of The Simpsons said the show might be "coming to an end".

Danny Elfman said was speaking on a podcast and said he didn't "know it for a fact" but he's heard it "will be in its last year".

We're not sure if what Danny Elfman's said is true, but it's good excuse to test yourself about The Simpsons!

Have a go at our quiz and let us know how you get on in the comments.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

