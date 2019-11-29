play
Global climate strikes: Millions of children take part in protests

Last updated at 17:28
comments
climate-change-protest-delhi.Getty Images
Millions of children around the world have been taking part in a global climate change protest.

Protestors from over 100 different countries took part in demonstrations aiming to put pressure on governments and decision-makers to do more about climate issues.

Lots of children all over the world think that adults, politicians and big companies aren't doing enough to tackle climate change, and they want their voices to be heard.

If you or your class are getting involved in the strikes, let us know where and what you're doing, in the comments below.

Where are the strikes happening?

India

climate-change-protest-delhi.Getty Images

These students in Delhi were protesting.

One held a sign that says "It's now or never. The end"

Japan

climate-protests-japan.Getty Images

Student in Japan held a sign that said "#FridaysForFuture".

Fridays For Future is part of the wider Global Climate Strike Movement.

South Korea

climate-change-protest-seoul.Getty Images

These people in South Korea used microphones to get their message heard.

They've painted a giant globe that says "school strike 4 climate".

Australia

climate-change-protest-australia.Getty Images

Protestors held a banner up in Brisbane.

They formed a massive strike and marched from one big park to another.

Scotland

climate-change-protest-scotland.

Finley's was protesting in Ullapool with his school.

He made a sign using prints of flags from all around the world, and it says "There's no planet B".

Wales

climate-change-protest-wales.Getty Images

Kids were protesting all across the UK.

These kids were making their voices heard in Cardiff.

England

climate-change-protest-london.Getty Images

Kids in London protested across the capital.

One of the signs said "It's cool to care".

Your Comments

4 comments

  • So instead of planting trees in their own time they're just taking time off school when they could be learning about climate change.

    • pusheen queen replied: What's the point of just learning about climate change of our world is destroy? Don't you think we should take action

      Consider that.

      [Edited by Moderator]

  • I wish my school would let us do climate protests luuurrrvvee

    • pusheen queen replied: The point is that your school doesn't let you, that's why we will do it.

comments
comments
